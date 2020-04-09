This was announced by Governor Gavin Newsom after registering his largest daily increase in infections by COVID-19

California plans to spend nearly $ 1 billion to acquire up to $ 200 million face masks per month and swell their protective equipment reserves during the epidemic of coronavirus, a surprising amount with the aim of turning the entity into a distributor of medical equipment for other states in the west of the country that have problems with shortages of supplies.

Governor Gavin Newsom made the announcement Tuesday on Rachel Maddow’s MSNBC show. A day later, Newsom reported that the state recorded its largest daily increase in deaths from COVID-19 with 68.

“As a nation-state with the ability to write a check for hundreds of millions – no, billions of dollars – we are in a position to do something great that can be a catalyst to increase supply,” Newsom said.

State authorities signed a contract with BYD North America to provide the face masks, selected in part because it is a subsidiary of a China-based company, where much of the personal protective equipment is manufactured.

The order will include around 150 million face masks N95, which are tighter and are designed to protect from particles in the air. The other 50 million face masks They will be surgical, which are not as tight and protect from fluids.

Taxpayers of California will pay $ 495 million in advance for face masks. The state will pay more while the other shipments arrive, with an estimated total payment of $ 990 million, according to a letter the Newsom government sent to the legislature.

The money will come from a portion of the $ 1 billion aid package approved by the legislature last month, in addition to the $ 1.3 billion disaster response fund, which Newsom has the authority to spend.