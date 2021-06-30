California, Texas, Florida, New York and Pennsylvania, the states that received the most third round stimulus checks



The stimulus check printing space at Philadelphia Financial Center.

California, Texas, Florida, New York and Pennsylvania rank in the top five on the list of states in the United States that have received the most third-round stimulus checks.

The data correspond to IRS count through June 3.

The figures released by the agency on Tuesday also include a breakdown of the disbursement of so-called “economic impact payments” by income category and tax marital status.

IRS has already sent more than 163 million third round payments

In total, the office claimed sending more than 163 million third round payments under the “American rescue plan” approved last March in the federal Congress.

The previous disbursement is equivalent to about $ 390 billion.

Top 10 States with the Most Third Round Stimulus Checks

California

18,396,481

Texas

13,649,159

Florida

11,510,198

New York

9,738,943

Pennsylvania

6,505,948

Ohio

6,143,556

Illinois

6,021,246

North Carolina

5,250,385

Georgia

5,232,140

Michigan

5,073,880

New Jersey ranks 11th with 4,109,984 of stimulus checks sent by the IRS.

The statistics are part of the agency’s efforts to report on the status of the third round payment distribution.

The IRS began depositing and mailing checks on March 12.

Most of the payments have been processed by electronic transfer to the bank accounts of the beneficiaries.

The entity indicated that it will continue issuing payments for the next few weeks, although it did not specify when it will finish processing shipments.

The IRS has until December 31 of this year to deliver all of the payments for the third round.

At the moment, the agency is concentrating on the processing of stimulus checks for people who recently filed their 2020 tax return and on additional payments or “plus-up” to which an incomplete initial check was sent.

