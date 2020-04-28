Some workplaces, schools and daycare centers could gradually reopen in the US state of California as soon as the government improves its testing capacity for coronavirus and contact tracking, the state public health official said on Tuesday.

The second phase of California’s response to Covid-19 would allow the resumption of trade to be removed on the sidewalks, some manufacturing and office work that cannot be done from home, said Sonia Angel, director of public health for the state, in an interview collective.

California Governor Gavin Newson said in a statement that “phase two is two weeks from now, not months”.

Modified school programs, the early start of the school year and the reopening of childcare centers would help the workforce get back to work, Newson said.

Companies will have to have “wage substitution” in place for workers to stay home if they fall ill, said Angell.

The State will be ready for this initial reopening as soon as it reaches, at the state level, the necessary requirements for tracking contacts, tests, and personal protective equipment to meet the demand and stabilization in hospitalizations due to the coronavirus.

Higher-risk activities and companies, such as shows and large meetings, will need months to restart, Newson added.

