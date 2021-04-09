California restaurant owner sentenced to 30 months in prison for failing to pay taxes



Photo: kabbagesaver / Pixabay

The manager of a California restaurant chain was sentenced today to 30 months in prison for tax fraud.

Aleksandar Sreckovic, from San Diego, California, was manager of San Diego Home Cooking, a restaurant group with more than 110 employees and five restaurants in the San Diego area: Cafe 56 & Bar and Mission Valley Cafe & Bar in San Diego. Diego; the Lake Murray Cafe in La Mesa; the Lakeside Cafe in Lakeside and the Center City Cafe in Escondido.

Sreckovic had significant control over the finances of San Diego Home Cooking and was required to account for and pay payroll taxes on behalf of company employees to the IRS.

In November 2014, Sreckovic ordered an outside payroll company that he had hired to no longer make employment tax payments to the IRS, as reported in the United States Department of Justice.

Thus, from the last quarter of 2014 to the last quarter of 2017, Sreckovic did not file employment tax returns or pay employment taxes.

Instead, Sreckovic spent the money paying off other creditors and on his own personal expenses.. In total, Sreckovic caused a tax loss of more than $ 1.5 million.

In addition to the period of incarceration Sreckovic will face, U.S. District Judge Cathy Ann Bencivengo ordered Sreckovic to serve a year of supervised release and pay approximately $ 2.3 million in restitution to the United States.

