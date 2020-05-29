Sonoma County was one of the first regions in California to begin reopening after months of restrictions designed to control the spread of the coronavirus.

Public health officials lifted restrictions on construction, car sales, and landscaping services in early May. A week later, they began allowing retail stores to reopen for pickup and drop-off. Last week, al fresco dining, summer camps, religious driving services and other ceremonies were allowed to resume.

And coronavirus cases began to rise again, forcing officials to curb the county’s efforts to reopen, L.A. reports. Times.

Sonoma County has reported 203 new cases of the virus in the past 14 days, doubling its case rate in that time from 20 per 100,000 residents to 41 per 100,000, said county health officer Dr. Sundari Mase.

In Lassen County, officials are taking an even more hard-line approach, after seeing the first confirmed cases of COVID-19 in that county this week. For months, the remote remote county of approximately 30,000 residents near Nevada prided itself on not having been touched by the coronavirus.

The two-county measure comes after Governor Gavin Newsom announced that large swaths of California could begin moving to the third stage of reopening.

The situation in Sonoma and Lassen counties is a warning as California reopens its economy.

Experts have said that coronavirus cases could easily escalate without social distancing and other safety precautions, and health officials have said counties should closely examine the new cases to watch for any rebound that may require stricter rules to stay. In the home.

The state’s smallest counties opened earlier than urban ones, where local governments have been concerned about new outbreaks.

Los Angeles County, which has seen more than 2,200 coronavirus deaths, has said it will take a more cautious approach.

Dr. Sara Cody, a Santa Clara County health officer and key architect of the country’s first coronavirus containment order, this week criticized the increasingly rapid pace of lifting restrictions on staying home in California.

Cody expressed concern that California would risk an increase in cases if it reopens too many sectors of society too quickly. Reopening so quickly, he said, means there won’t be enough time to implement new procedures to make reopening activities safe.

This note was originally published in La Opinión