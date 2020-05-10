Despite the fact that there is no steady decline in coronavirus infection in California or Los Angeles, the road to economic recovery began on Friday with the opening of some businesses.

But not without the public health warnings of thousands of infected if you do not act as if everyone around is sick.

“As we begin this recovery journey, some of us will return to work, some of us will simply go out and surround more people. But that doesn’t mean we are now living in a post-COVID-19 world, ” says Barbara Ferrer, director of the county’s Department of Public Health.

In fact, Ferrer said that if only 1 million county residents – 10% of the population – most of whom have stayed home, suddenly begin to circulate, as many as 50,000 of them are likely to become infected, based on Antibody tests that showed that approximately 5% of the population is impacted by the virus.

If only 5% of infected people become seriously ill, that means 2,500 people will need to be hospitalized in a county hospital, which on average only has around 2,000 beds available per day.

The expert maintains that the virus has not changed. It can still spread easily and can still result in serious illness and death.

“Since we are around more people, it is a good idea to act as if someone could be infected with COVID-19 and you could also become infected at any time,” he says.

“These figures show that the stakes are high as we relax … reopening our county, even slowly, only works if we are all really committed to being careful,” he said.

“If we don’t do it right, if we really can’t comply with the guide, if it’s too difficult to keep our distance when we are away from home, if it’s too difficult to keep the cloth mouthpieces that can offer some protection, we’ll see that peak we don’t want see and we will need to go back to more restrictions, ” he said.

With the county’s hospitalization rate remaining generally flat, an indication that the area has avoided a dreaded surge in cases that could have overwhelmed medical facilities, health officials said they are prepared to loosen the lockdown order at home, which was issued in March to help flatten the cave of COVID-19 infections.

The move also comes in conjunction with the state, which issued Thursday’s guidelines that generally reflect those of the county.

Florists, toy stores, bookstores, clothing stores, sporting goods and music stores may reopen, but only with the pick-up service on the sidewalk.

Car dealerships may also reopen, but with strict social standards for distance and infection control in showrooms.

The county will reopen its extensive hiking trail system on Saturday, with the exception of the popular Runyon Canyon trails, and visitors will have to wear face covers and keep six feet of space from each other.

Large groups will also be banned. Golf courses will reopen on Saturday, also with restrictions on groups and activities.

“As we reopen, it’s likely, because there are more people, than there are, the infection could spread more,” he said. “But we may not even see information to tell us if this happens for a few weeks.

.