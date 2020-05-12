California released a guide Tuesday to measures so that state restaurants, bars, breweries, and vineyards can offer services within their establishments while still preventing the spread of the coronavirus.

The announcement was released the same day Butte and El Dorado counties received state approval to reopen some services faster. They are the first in all of California.

According to the 12-page guide, restaurants are recommended to have employees wear masks and keep diners at least six feet away once they reopen.

The published measures do not set a strict limit on the number of diners allowed, but they do give suggestions on how to limit overcrowding and recommend the use of outdoor tables and that takeaway food is encouraged whenever possible.

The guide will go into effect only once the state authorizes counties to move forward, and more rural areas with few cases of the coronavirus are expected to reopen restaurants for dinner faster than places like Los Angeles.

Restaurants have been affected by the order to stay home in California, which has allowed take-out orders but not in-person meals due to concerns about the spread of the virus. Restaurant owners have been forced to lay off staff, as these orders are often a fraction of their business and have been mobilizing to reopen their doors.

Other recommendations include providing disposable menus or sanitizing them before and after use and ending preset tables. The state also suggests suspending the use of salt and pepper shakers, whenever possible, or supplying them as needed and disinfecting them.

The California Restaurant Association had previously drafted a list of recommendations that included limiting tables to no more than 10 people. Shared salad bars, buffets, and bread baskets would be outside.

Experts believe there could be 6,000 deaths in the state by August.

Many restaurants are already practicing security procedures that they anticipate reopening.

Raechel Kadoya, the owner of Soichi Sushi in San Diego, says he spent about $ 3,000 on a new ultraviolet light filter and air purification system. The restaurant now also has custom shield protectors between sushi bar patrons and the chef. Kitchen staff wear masks.

“We work in the food industry, so safety and cleanliness are the most important thing,” he said. “We are thinking on our own, without guidelines, about what we can do to make it safer.”

Other restaurants are applying disinfection to seats, surfaces and door knobs and removing tables to guarantee social distancing.

The woman had been admitted for more than a month.

In the Los Angeles suburb of Duarte, Leon Avakian says he would like to reopen in June, which he expects the new safety guidelines to be in effect for a year or more, or until a COVID-19 vaccine is developed.

“I am a pharmacist by training and have worked in the health field for approximately 20 years,” he said. “I understand that these changes are necessary and that they are healthy to care for our elderly population, which is most at risk.”

California has more than 68,000 confirmed cases of coronavirus and more than 2,700 deaths, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University. The number of infections is believed to be much higher due to a lack of evidence.

For most people, the new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough, that disappear within two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more serious illnesses, such as pneumonia and death.

A lawsuit had been filed to curb financial aid of at least $ 500 for the state’s undocumented immigrants.

.