California raffles 50,000 tickets to Six Flags park for newly vaccinated

15 minutes. California Governor Gavin Newsom announced Wednesday that he has partnered with an amusement park to deliver 50,000 free tickets to state residents who have received at least one dose of the covid-19 vaccine, amidst the efforts to advance immunization following the reopening of the state economy.

Entrance tickets to Six Flags Magic Mountain park are valued at $ 4.5 million, and are part of California’s historic Vax for the Win program, which has already delivered several cash prizes to residents of up to $ 1.5 million. of dollars.

The announcement comes a day after the state, the most populous in the United States, eliminated sanitary restrictions due to the coronavirus pandemic that have been imposed since March 2020.

California eliminated physical distancing rules, venue capacity limits, and mask requirements for Californians vaccinated in almost all settings, among other restrictions.

“Getting all eligible Californians vaccinated is how we maintain our incredible progress and regain our status from this pandemic,” Newsom said at a news conference from the park facilities located in Los Angeles County.

California focuses on minorities

He added that efforts to vaccinate more Californians are targeting the hardest hit communities, including Latinos, who reported the most contagion-related deaths.

He also noted that California was one of the few states in the country to achieve a week-over-week increase in the rate of vaccinations, and more recently saw a 22% increase in vaccinations.

The state consistently has the lowest case and transmission rates in the country, with hospitalizations falling to the lowest point since March 2020.

More than 40 million vaccines have been administered in California, and more than 70% of adults have received at least one dose.

The Vax for the Win program is also providing $ 100 million in $ 50 cards for newly vaccinated people while supplies last.

Vaccinated Californians will also have a chance to win one of six California Dream Vacation packages in a drawing on July 1.