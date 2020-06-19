© Provided by the Associated Press

In this April 16, 2020 image, electronic signage on Santa Monica Boulevard reminds pedestrians to use face masks to contain the spread of the coronavirus in Beverly Hills, California. (AP Photo / Chris Pizzello, File)

SACRAMENTO, California, USA (AP) – The California government issued a new order Thursday that requires people to wear face masks in most enclosed and outdoor spaces in case it is not possible to keep the social distance, while the coronavirus continues to spread.

« Science shows that face masks and face covering work, » Governor Gavin Newsom said in a statement explaining the new order. « They are crucial to keeping the people around us safe, to keep businesses open and to revive our economy. »

States like Michigan, New York, Maine, Delaware, and Maryland already have orders for mask use at the state level.

The order was unveiled as California begins a widespread reopening of its economy. In most counties, people can already go shopping, dine at restaurants, go to an esthetician, or to church, among other things. As restrictions are eased, coronavirus cases have been on the rise, which the state said was to be expected as more people undergo diagnostic tests. More than 3,400 infected people were hospitalized as of Wednesday, the most since April.

The order requires people to wear face masks indoors or when training to enter any interior public space, in healthcare settings such as hospitals and pharmacies, while waiting or traveling on public transportation, and outdoors when it is not possible to maintain a 1.8 meters (six feet) distance from other people.

Until now, the Democratic governor has allowed local governments to decide on the mandatory use of face masks, an issue that has become a political dispute because some Americans refuse to wear their face masks. Newsom said it issued the order because too many people are on the streets without covering their faces as operations resume in shops, restaurants and other sectors of the economy.

Taxin reported from Orange County, California.