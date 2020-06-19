Given the growing concern that COVID-19 infections have not decreased in California, the use of masks on public roads will be forced

The governor of California (United States), Gavin newsomCalifornians ordered Thursday to cover the face wearing a mask at all times outside their houses, due to the growing concern that coronavirus cases they have not decreased as expected at the reopening.

California’s strategy to restart the economy and get people back to work will only be successful if people act safely and follow health recommendations. That means covering your face, washing your hands and practicing physical distance, “Newsom said in a statement.

The Democrat considered that the state authorities are seeing “too many people” with their faces uncovered, which, according to him, “puts at risk the real progress that has been achieved in the fight against the disease ”.

Until now, California has only recommended to Californians that they will wear face masks, although now it becomes mandatory.

The only ones exempt from this new regulation will be people with medical disabilities, whether mental or developmental health, and children under the age of two.

In addition, they may not wear a mask restaurant customers who are eating or drinking at their table and the people who do Recreational activities close to your home, whenever possible social distancing.

Despite the announcement, the state government did not specify what type of fines Citizens who do not comply with the guideline will receive it.

Newsom became the first state governor in mid-March to issue a law that forced confinement in order to stop the spread of the virus.

On this occasion, California joins other states such as New York, Illinois, Michigan, Virginia, Massachusetts, Maine, Maryland, Delaware, Rhode Island and New Mexico in implementing a mandatory facial coverage requirement, according to the National Association of Governors. .

According to the latest data from the California Department of Health157 thousand 015 people have contracted the coronavirus, a figure almost 3 thousand 500 cases higher than the previous day, and 5 thousand 208, 87 more than in the previous day have died.

Nationally, the United States has registered more than 2 million infections and 118,334 deaths, according to figures from the Johns Hopkins University.

With information from .