California: wearing a mask will be mandatory 1:04

. – Californians are now required to wear a mask in a variety of public places when social distancing is not possible. Governor Gavin Newsom’s order includes visits to high-risk sites, such as health centers, and applies when people are waiting or traveling on public transportation.

The decision comes a week after Orange County reversed the mask-wearing requirement when threats of violence following the move forced the county chief of public health to resign.

“In short, we are seeing too many people with their faces uncovered, jeopardizing the real progress we have made in fighting the disease,” the Democratic governor said in a statement Thursday.

Covid-19: what is the efficiency of wearing masks? 0:45

“California’s strategy to restart the economy and get people back to work will only be successful if people act safely and follow health recommendations. That means wearing a mask, washing your hands and practicing physical distance, “he added.

Other states that established facial mask use orders include New York, Illinois, Michigan, Massachusetts, Delaware, and Maryland.

“Science shows that face covers and masks work,” Newsom said. “They are essential to keep those around them safe, keep businesses open and restart our economy,” said the governor.

The order takes effect as the state gradually reopens its economy.

Huge increase in cases worries in one region of the US 0:54

The measure requires residents to wear face masks when visiting closed public spaces (and in lines to enter such places); when they visit hospitals, pharmacies, medical and dental offices; while waiting or traveling on public transportation, and in outdoor spaces where it is not feasible to stay approximately two meters (six feet) from others.

The mandate exempts children 2 years of age and younger, persons with medical, intellectual or developmental disabilities who prevent them from wearing masks, persons with hearing disabilities and those who communicate with them, and workers for whom the wearing masks would violate safety rules.

Other exceptions include restaurant customers when they are eating and drinking, and residents during outdoor recreational activities that keep away from others.

Masks are also required for food service workers, in parking lots and hallways, and in elevators and stairs.

Former Governor Arnold Schwarzenegger tweeted his support for the order.

“This is 100% the correct move,” he wrote. “This will help us beat this terrible virus. Science is unanimous: if we all wear masks, we would slow down the spread and we can safely reopen. It is not a political issue. Anyone who turns it into a political issue is an absolute jerk who cannot read, ”he added.

Until now, state health officials have only recommended, rather than demanded, the use of masks.

It is unclear how the state will enforce the order.

Recommendations for the use of masks in the summer 1:28

Protests over mask-wearing obligations have turned violent since states began reopening in May.

A city in Oklahoma revoked its mask-wearing requirement within a day of enacting it after residents threatened violence. And customers in Michigan are accused of fatally shooting a Family Dollar security guard who told them they needed to wear masks to enter the store.

As Americans continue to return to public life this summer, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) released safety recommendations for the beach on Thursday.

Face masks, for example, should also be worn on the beach (wait until you are in the water to keep the airways clear), beach blankets should be placed almost two meters (six feet) away and should not They must share food, supplies, and toys, according to CDC guidelines.

The same guideline on how to keep a safe distance from others and wear a face mask also applies to other situations, according to health experts.

“Wearing uniform masks would be very helpful,” Dr. Scott Gottlieb, a former commissioner of the US Food and Drug Administration, said during an appearance on the MSNBC “Morning Joe” show on Thursday, citing a study that showed that the virus could decrease rather than continue to spread if only 60% of people wore masks that were 60% effective.

CNN’s Madeline Holcombe contributed to this story.