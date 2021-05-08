California lost population in 2020 for the first time in its history

15 minutes. California lost 182,000 inhabitants last year, coinciding with the COVID-19 pandemic, the first time that the most populous state in the United States (USA) has lost population since records of this data are kept.

The California Department of Finance published its population estimate as of January 2021 on Friday, which it estimated at 39.5 million people, 0.46% less than those estimated in January 2020, before the declaration of the pandemic.

The state government attributed this unprecedented population decline to two factors: the increase in mortality due to COVID-19 (the coronavirus claimed the lives of more than 62,000 people in the state) and the drastic reduction in the number of immigrants.

With the lowest birth rate recorded since the beginning of the 20th century, the state had relied on immigration in recent years to ensure generational renewal. However, as it fell into a tailspin by the pandemic, last year it failed to offset the mortality figures.

Loss of a seat

The Finance Department numbers come less than two weeks after the US census data was released. These reflected a slowdown in the growth of California’s population.

Those data, however, reflected the number of inhabitants in April 2020, shortly after the pandemic was declared. For their part, those published today reflect the estimated population in January 2021, after almost a whole year of coronavirus.

Despite having continued to grow in the last 10 years, the fact that it has done so at a slower rate than other states such as Texas and Florida led California to lose a congressman in the US House of Representatives.

California authorities blamed the population loss on the exceptional fact of the pandemic. They predicted that in 2021 the state will return to the growth path with an increase in immigration.

The golden state was also in the news in recent months because prominent companies, businessmen and workers in the technology sector abandoned it. This to move to other places with less tax pressure, especially Texas.