Elon Musk, Tesla’s chief executive, will not be able to register his new son with the bizarre name revealed on Tuesday, 5. Under California law, the state where the boy was probably born on Monday, 4, names must contain only the letters of the American alphabet , which excludes numbers and symbols. According to Musk and singer Grimes, mother of the child, the newborn is called X Æ A-12 Musk.

In California, X Æ A-12 Musk will have to be named after people like us

Photo: Elon Musk / Twitter / Estadão

The name, of course, drew attention and became a joke on the internet after the announcement. Still without explaining how the name is pronounced, Grimes showed up on Twitter to try to tell the meaning. X would represent the unknown variable, Æ would be a reference to love and artificial intelligence and A-12 would be a reminder of a military aircraft.

• X, the unknown variable ?? • Æ, my elven spelling of Ai (love & / or Artificial intelligence) • A-12 = precursor to SR-17 (our favorite aircraft). No weapons, no defenses, just speed. Great in battle, but non-violent + (A = Archangel, my favorite song) (?? metal rat) -? ? GRI ?? ?? ??? (@Grimezsz) May 6, 2020

The choice of name is nothing that surprises those who follow the universe of the billionaire. In addition to Musk stating that he dreams of living on Mars, Grimes is known for making a kind of space pop – the reference salad in the child’s name could easily name some of the artist’s records. Now, however, the boy will have to earn another name in the documents. Or be registered somewhere with looser rules.

Musk is also not surprising for the bizarre behavior on social media. On Friday, 1, he dropped the company’s shares by 10% after tweeting that the papers were overvalued.

