California Governor Gavin Newsom issued his sharpest warning of the growing coronavirus threat, announcing for the first time that the state wanted a county to close again, pleading with residents to wear masks and reminding them that dozens of people die every day. .

“Please, even if you don’t feel sick, you may be transmitting this disease,” he said. Please, please, practice common sense, common decency. Protect yourself, but also protect others. … What more evidence do we need?

His tone marked a change from his political style on display at three press conferences earlier in the week, where he spoke about the data model and delivered a large number of statistics, but offered assurances that state hospitals were prepared to dealing with patients.

The emotional appeal came when Newsom was repeatedly pressured on whether California’s messages about the virus were clear. While California has allowed most counties to open from restaurants to gyms, Newsom and other officials have warned about the risks of private meetings, especially indoors.

As cases and hospitalizations increase, Newsom has stated that a general closure is not necessary due to the hospital’s capacity.

Meanwhile, local health officials had been sounding the alarm.

Dr. Gail Newel, Santa Cruz County health officer, said the county opened its beaches on Friday, earlier than planned, after finding it was impossible for law enforcement to keep crowds away.

We are nearing the end of a week in which, statewide and here in Los Angeles County, COVID-19 has gained ground.

Newel said it also made no sense to keep the beaches closed to keep out-of-county visitors away when the governor visited restaurants and promoted tourism.

“It made it difficult for us to continue to send messages that tourism was not welcome when tourism is clearly an important part” of the governor’s plan to reopen the economy, Newel said.

He also said it took too long for the state to issue a mandate to cover its face and that the state could do more to reinforce public health officials who are suffering the brunt of public anger over closures and mask orders.

David Canepa, a San Mateo County supervisor, said he wrote to Newsom on Tuesday urging him to enforce his mandatory state order for people to cover their faces with fines from community service officials.

“This is the time when the governor will have to make decisions that may be offensive to 40% of the population, but he has already done so.” It has done so through orders to stay home, “he said.

Newsom dismissed the idea as punitive and compared it to fining reckless pedestrians. Canepa, a supervisor in the county south of San Francisco, said the governor rightly gave local governments room to respond to the pandemic, but is now looking for much more decisive messages as the virus increases, despite the fact that It can be politically risky.

Stephanie Roberson, director of government relations for the California Nurses Association, said the union also wanted the state to require the wearing of masks before Memorial Day, something Newsom did not do until three weeks later.

T31

But on Friday, Newsom announced that it had asked Imperial County, an agricultural county bordering Mexico, to reimpose an order to stay home as officials were unable to stop an increase in confirmed cases and hospitalizations.

Newsom said other counties may soon decide to reverse the reopening and promised that the state will soon launch a new public awareness campaign, although it did not elaborate.

At the same time, San Francisco Mayor London Breed announced that the city would stop the reopening of some businesses.

At a briefing in San Bernardino County, Dr. Troy Pennington of Arrowhead Regional Medical Center said the hospital system is becoming stressed and officials may have to resort to alternative care sites to accommodate patients. Earlier this week, the Ventura County Public Health Office warned that the county was losing the battle against the virus.

“You are seeing a lot of leadership (at the local level),” Newsom said. “It is not just a person who sells a vision, we are all who have the responsibility to communicate this message.”

The Democratic governor abandoned his near-daily virus reports in May when the coronavirus stabilized and his attention focused on other issues such as the state budget and protests against police brutality that gripped the state.

Experts from the federal government estimate that more than 20 million would be infected with the virus in the United States. To see more of Telemundo, visit now.telemundo.com

As confirmed cases began to increase earlier this month, authorities initially said the numbers could be due to more tests.

When Newsom ordered people to wear face masks last week, the announcement was made through a press release. But Newsom resumed its regular press conferences this week as hospitalizations and the rate of positive results increased.

On Monday, he released a public service announcement with all four former California governors alive, two Democrats and two Republicans, urging people to wear masks.

On Wednesday, Newsom announced that the state budget included $ 2.5 billion that it could withhold from counties if state requirements did not apply, including wearing masks. The next day, he spoke at length about a new data modeling portal.

Sherry Bebitch Jeffe, a professor of public policy communication at the University of Southern California, said Newsom’s focus on the data shines in her press conferences, sometimes at the expense of clearer messages.

“He is a policy expert and perhaps he actually believes that the people who are watching and listening to him want that data more than they want the simplest message, the most powerful message,” he said.