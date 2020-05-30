The Angels.

County restaurants, barber shops and beauty salons The Angels they will be able to start working from this weekend, after receiving this Friday the authorization of the governor of CaliforniaGavin Newsom.

Severely affected by the pandemic, these businesses will be able to reopen and offer services in person as long as they comply with the guidelines for protection and safety against COVID-19, which includes, among others, the use of masks, disinfectants and gloves.

“Regional data shows that we have flattened the (contagion) curve indicating that we are ready to move forward in the recovery phase,” said Kathryn Barger, a supervisor in Los Angeles, the county that had sent the request to the governor since Wednesday.

With the opening of The Angels 48 counties in California are already authorized to enter Phase Three of the economic reopening process after the closure of the pandemic of the SARS-Cov-2 coronavirus, while another 10 are still in Phase Two.

As of May 28, Los Angeles County had 49,861 positive cases of COVID-19, out of a total of 103,886 in all of California, and deaths from the virus in the county totaled 2,241 of a total of 4,068 in the state, according to the Department California Public Health.

Supervisor Janice Hahn, who has also been advocating for the opening of businesses in Los Angeles, stressed the importance of today’s approval, noting that “guidelines to protect health will remain in effect.”

The guidelines require redistribution of service areas to ensure social distance of at least six feet between customers.

Both restaurants, hairdressers and beauty salons should keep a daily record of their clients with a contact telephone number, so that the health authorities can quickly access each user in the event of a flare-up of the COVID-19.

Some cities in Long Beach and San Pedro counties have already approved the closure of some streets to expand the table space of outdoor restaurants.

County The Angels In his petition Wednesday, he noted that the number of coronavirus cases is low enough that if the stay-at-home order were suspended and the numbers of contagion increased, hospitals and the county have the capacity to respond.

Likewise, it reported a decrease of 1% in the number of patients hospitalized in an average of seven days, another of the requirements to obtain authorization to open businesses in the Phase 3.

.