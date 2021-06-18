California funeral home delivers wrong ashes to family of Hispanic mother

LOS ANGELES – A Hispanic family in Southern California is grieving again over the death of their mother after the cremation site informed them that they were wrong to give them the ashes, and that their relative’s body was still in the morgue. .

The children of Anna Zúñiga, who passed away on February 10 in Appel Valley, California, reported the incident to the ABC7 television station.

Anthony Montes, son of Zúñiga, said that the most worrying thing is that the mistake occurred more than two months ago, and they were only recently informed of the bug.

“We are trying to end (the pain), and our mother is still in the freezer,” the young man added to the television station.

Zúñiga’s funeral took place on March 17 at a funeral home in Appel Valley, a city northeast of Los Angeles. The company was supposed to arrange his cremation two days after the service.

The family received the ashes on April 27. Children they divided the supposed remains of his mother into several chests, detailed Montes.

The young man said that this week the manager of the place called them to inform them that they had made a mistake and that they had been given “the remains of dust from 50 to 100 different people.”

He added that the manager said that the employee responsible for the error is no longer working at the site.

The young man acknowledged that the funeral home offered to reward them with land to bury his mother’s body.

The . Agency contacted the funeral home involved but the staff refused to discuss the incident.