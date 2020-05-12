Families affected by the coronavirus pandemic will be able to receive money to buy food through the P -EBT program in California.

P-EBT also known as Pandemic EBT Benefit is intended for children who are eligible to receive free or reduced-cost meals.

The California Department of Social Services reported that the program seeks to help families buy food during school closings.

Families receiving CalFresh, Medi-Cal or Foster Care benefits do not need to apply to the program, as they will receive the P-EBT card in the mail between May 7 and 22.

Authorities explained that for families that do not enjoy the aforementioned benefits, they must apply before June 30 to receive financial aid.

You can apply to the benefit from May 22 by entering https://ca.p-ebt.org/.

Each family will receive up to $ 365 per child. The money will be automatically deposited into the P-EBT card.

This card can be used like a conventional credit card in most farmers markets and markets.

The benefit will only be released to families during school closings, however, individuals will be able to use the funds for one year from the day they receive the card.

Because it is an emergency disaster benefit based on the eligibility of free school meals, the P-EBT benefit is not considered a public charge, according to the California Department of Social Services.

If you have questions about your immigration status and this food benefit, click here.

If you apply online and do not receive the P-EBT card, you can call the California EBT Public Service Center at (877) 328-9677 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.

