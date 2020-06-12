California judicial leaders on Wednesday ended a state policy of imposing a $ 0 bail for misdemeanors and low-level offenses that reduced the prison population by more than 20,000 suspects during the early stages of the coronavirus pandemic.

The state Judicial Council said the policy helped alleviate overcrowding in prisons, which are potential hotspots for spreading the virus.

But he said a uniform state policy is no longer appropriate as the state’s 58 counties vary widely in how quickly they facilitate stay-at-home orders designed to slow the spread of the virus.

The regulatory arm of the judicial system abruptly delayed other votes on Wednesday to end emergency orders suspending foreclosures and evictions during the pandemic, after state lawmakers criticized the courts for preparing to act before new ones can be enacted. safeguards.

Governor Gavin Newsom announced the opening of California schools, gyms, bars on Friday starting next week.

Individual counties can maintain the $ 0 bond policy “when necessary to protect the health of the community, the courts and inmates” after state policy ends June 20, said Judge Marsha Slough, council member .

Council members voted 17-2 to rescind the state order.

California Chief Justice Tani Cantil-Sakauye simultaneously finalized her state order allowing additional time for defendants to be prosecuted. That means they must once again face a judge within 48 hours.

Police leaders have roundly criticized the bail reduction since it went into effect in early April, with a few publicity examples where criminals were released only to be quickly arrested.

But public defenders said the $ 0 bond did not cause a significant increase in crime and should continue, particularly as the nation confronts racial inequalities in the criminal justice system.

“There is a nationwide uprising against systemic racism, and the council chooses this time to give counties permission to return to mass pre-trial incarceration of individuals [de color]”said Brendon Woods, Alameda County chief of public defense. He had urged the council to keep the rule until January.

Ending the bail order “will disproportionately devastate communities of color,” San Francisco public defender Mano Raju said before the council announced its decision.

Even under the $ 0 bail order, prosecutors could ask judges to raise or deny bail for private suspects who they feared could be dangerous. Suspects charged with violent crime, serious sex crime, domestic violence, harassment, or driving under the influence were not eligible.

The council said it was wrapping up the policy beginning June 20, in part because state prisons are preparing to once again accept transfers from county jails beginning June 19, which will also help with overcrowding. .

The bail decision comes as voters prepare to consider a November ballot measure that would decide whether to replace the current money bail system.

“This policy is coming to an end at a time when the racial and economic injustice of wealth-based incarceration is very clear,” said Jonathan Underland, spokesman for the End Money Bail campaign.

Eric Núñez, president of the state’s association of chiefs of police, praised the courts’ reconsideration and noted that the chiefs feared that the bail rule “would result in the inappropriate early release of potentially dangerous criminals.”

Cantil-Sakauye announced about an hour before the votes were counted in other eviction and foreclosure-related orders that Governor Gavin Newsom and legislative leaders “will need more time to analyze various policy proposals.”

She delayed the decision after lawmakers and housing advocates predicted an increase in evictions and homelessness if the courts continued plans to lift the eviction ban in early August.

California has already had a massive crisis of homelessness and housing affordability, said Democratic Assemblyman David Chiu of San Francisco, and “during this pandemic, millions of tenants have been hanging by a thread.”

Chiu announced legislation Wednesday that would prohibit tenants from being evicted for nonpayment for 90 days after state and local coronavirus emergency orders end. It would give tenants another 12 months before landlords could file civil actions to collect unpaid rent.

Tenants would have to keep up with their current rent during those 12 months or possibly face eviction.

California Apartment Association executive director Tom Bannon said most major cities in the state still have bans on evicting those affected by the pandemic at a time when many homeowners are also suffering financial damage.

The Judicial Council “made just one big general cut,” he said, applying it to all evictions, regardless of whether it was related to the virus.