California court orders Kraken Exchange to reveal identities of users who have transacted on Crypto

Kraken users who have not met their tax obligations may no longer have a hiding place. This is because a Federal Court in the Northern District of California has granted the United States Internal Revenue Service (IRS) authorization to serve a summons from John Doe to Kraken and its parent company, Payward Ventures Inc.

According to the press release from the Department of Justice, the IRS wants to obtain the information of Kraken users who have transacted up to $ 20,000 worth of cryptocurrencies between 2016 and 2020, all in an attempt to fish for those who have not. adequately complied with the precise requirements. tax filing rules.

While the exchange has not been accused of wrongdoing, the John Doe subpoena is simply an order seeking specific information, such as those within the stipulated class range of $ 20,000.

“Collecting the information in the subpoena passed today is an important step in ensuring that cryptocurrency owners are complying with tax laws,” said Acting Assistant Attorney General David A. Hubbert of the Department of Justice’s Tax Division. “Those who transact with cryptocurrencies must meet their tax obligations like any other taxpayer.”

According to the release, in addition to obtaining details on Kraken’s customers, the IRS will also gain access to documents that will reveal how well Kraken has been complying with best practice policies in its broader business operations.

For the past several years, the IRS has been solidifying its efforts to crack down on tax evaders, employing private tax contractors to help in this campaign. The digital currency ecosystem is known for its big profits, and with a solid plan to raise capital gains tax across the board, IRS efforts to clamp down on delinquent taxpayers continue.

The IRS scare has prompted tax attorneys to warn Coinbase users to accurately report their transactions, which is better than siding with the wrong side of the law.

Image Source: Shutterstock