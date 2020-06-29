© Provided by Agencia .

Miami, Jun 28 . .- The Governor of California, Gavin Newsom, ordered this Sunday the closure of bars in Los Angeles and six other counties in the state in his attempt to stop the expansion of cases of coronavirus in the region. .

In a message on his Twitter account, the Californian president indicated that the bars of Fresno, Imperial, Kern, Kings, Los Angeles, San Joaquin and Tulare counties should remain closed due to the « growing spread » of COVID-19 .

According to the latest official data, the positives exceeded 200,000 and the deaths are now close to 6,000 in California, the first state to order confinement to stop the spread of the disease in the United States.

Newsom also recommended closing bars in Contra Costa, Riverside, Sacramento, San Bernardino, Santa Barbara, Santa Clara, Stanislaus and Ventura counties.

« COVID-19 is still circulating in California and in some parts of the state, getting stronger, » Newsom said in a statement. « So it is critical that we take this step to limit the spread of the virus in counties that are experiencing the greatest increases. »

The decision shows the concern that exists in the state, which has reported a notable increase in cases in recent weeks.

According to the latest figures from the California Department of Public Health, the positive case rate, a key indicator of the spread of the virus, has shown an upward trend, as have long-term hospitalizations.

According to the LA Times, counties affected by Sunday’s order was based on the extent of the spread.

Counties that have been on the state watch list for 3-14 days are recommended to close the bars, while those that must close have been on the list for more than fourteen days.

California is one of the states with the highest increase in cases recorded in recent days, as are states on the west and south coast, such as Arizona, Nevada, Texas or Florida, among others.

