California judicial leaders on Wednesday ended a state policy of imposing a $ 0 bail for misdemeanors; This reduced prison populations by more than 20,000 suspects during the early stages of the coronavirus pandemic.

The state Judicial Council said the policy helped alleviate prison overcrowding, which are potential hotspots for spreading the virus.

However, officials also said that a uniform state policy is no longer appropriate, as the state’s 58 counties vary widely in how quickly they facilitate stay-at-home orders designed to curb the spread of the virus.

Individual counties can maintain the $ 0 bond policy “when necessary to protect the health of the community, the courts, and inmates” after state policy ends June 20, said judge Marsha Slough, council member .

Council members voted 17-2 to rescind the state order.

California Chief Justice Tani Cantil-Sakauye simultaneously finalized her state order allowing additional time for defendants to be prosecuted. That means they must once again face a judge within 48 hours.

Police leaders have roundly criticized the bail reduction since it went into effect in early April, with a few publicity examples where criminals were released only to be quickly arrested.

But public defenders said the $ 0 bond did not cause a significant increase in crime and should continue, particularly as the nation confronts racial inequalities in the criminal justice system.

“There is a nationwide uprising against systemic racism, and the council chooses this time to give counties permission to return to mass pre-trial incarceration of black and brown people,” said Brendon Woods, the county’s chief of public defense from Alameda. He had urged the council to keep the rule until January.

Ending the bail order “will disproportionately devastate communities of color,” San Francisco public defender Mano Raju said before the council announced its decision.

Even under the $ 0 bail order, prosecutors could ask judges to raise or deny bail for private suspects who they feared could be dangerous. Suspects charged with violent crime, serious sex crime, domestic violence, harassment, or driving under the influence were not eligible.

The council said the policy would end as of June 20, in part because state prisons are preparing to once again accept transfers from county jails beginning June 19, which will also help with overcrowding. .