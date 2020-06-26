California coronavirus infections on the rise 2:35

. – California, the most populous state in the USA and the first to implement a state shutdown to combat the coronavirus outbreak, he had daily records this week for new cases as officials urge caution and threats of execution to try to stem these increases.

The virus has spread in private meetings in homes, and younger people are testing positive, Governor Gavin Newsom said Wednesday. Contagions in some prisons are also a cause for concern.

Counties that do not enforce health orders that aim to stop the spread could see state funds withheld, Newsom said, urging residents to wear facial covers and social distance. The fiscal threat comes amid a surge in cases in several states and highlights the tensions between public health guidelines and the drive to resume life as it was before the pandemic.

“California has the legal and other responsibilities and obligations to enforce those laws,” Newsom said, adding that it can use “the power of the wallet” to do so. “That will be an exception and we hope we never have to activate that.”

The state broke a record Tuesday with an increase of more than 7,000 cases in one day, erasing a record reached a day earlier, when more than 5,000 new cases were recorded, authorities reported Wednesday.

The state’s positivity rate (how many people test positive compared to how many in total are being tested) has also increased in recent days, as have hospitalizations, which increased nearly 30% in two weeks, according to the governor. .

Governor notes family gatherings

Newsom referred to residents who host private events in their homes, including family gatherings, children’s play days, and birthday parties.

“Understandably, many of us develop a small cabin fever. Some of us would say develop a little amnesia. Others frankly let their guard down, ”the governor said Wednesday.

“People mix and that increases the spread of the virus,” he added.

The governor’s words echo reports from various parts of the state where health officials attributed a series of new cases to family gatherings.

In northern California, the Shasta County Health and Human Service reported Tuesday that several people tested positive for the virus after attending a graduation party.

Earlier this month, the county reported that nearly 20 people were quarantined after a man in his 20s who tested positive for the virus attended a large family gathering. Several of the quarantined people had symptoms, authorities said.

Sacramento County recorded “by far” its largest one-day increase this week, with 131 new cases, the county revealed on Facebook on Tuesday. Contact trackers determined that most of the new cases are linked to “gatherings of friends and family,” according to the county.

“Avoid meeting at home with people who do not live in the same home,” county authorities warned.

California: wearing a mask will be mandatory 1:04

Cases in younger people

The governor also noted that there has been an increase in the number of young people who test positive for the virus.

“There is a feeling that a lot of young people, well, you are young, so you feel a little more invincible but, respectfully, that can often be a selfish mindset,” Newsom said.

Even if younger people may not show as many symptoms, they still spread the virus.

“And they can pass it on to people who just can’t handle the virus like younger, healthier people do,” he said.

The governor’s warning fits with those of city and state leaders in other parts of the US, including across the South, who have said a growing number of young people are testing positive.

Some officials across the country have pointed out parties, bars, and other gatherings as the places or events where that spread occurs.

It is unclear if the protests had an impact.

Due to the high volume of cases that have come, officials have been unable to “determine whether or not the exact source of an exposure was a protest,” said Dr. Barbara Ferrer, director of health for Los Angeles County.

“I want to say that it is very likely, given the greater number of people we are seeing that, in fact, part of this is people who may have been in a crowded situation in one of the protests,” Ferrer said.

CNN has contacted the county health department for more details.

The state health department said late last week that there was insufficient data to “assess the impact of the recent protests.”

In San Francisco, officials said some test sites that offer free exams don’t ask people if they recently participated in any demonstrations.

And in Alameda County, spokesman Neetu Balram said in a statement that there was still “no clear correlation between protest activities and increased evidence or positive cases.”

“We continually review our data to inform our guideline and reopening actions. We encourage anyone who protests to get tested, ”the statement said.

Some prisons are a concern

Following a journalist’s question during his press conference, Newsom also mentioned several prisons as a concern for the state.

One of them, the San Quintín State Prison, has more than 450 prisoners who tested positive. About 42% of prisoners at the facilities are medically vulnerable, Newsom explained.

And according to data from the state department of corrections, 433 of the new cases at the center came in the past two weeks.

The governor said the state recently submitted a plan to the courts for several inmates nearing their release date to be released from prison early, to help reduce the facility’s populations.

That process will begin July 1 and be accelerated for facilities like San Quentin, Newsom said.

Twenty inmates have died across the state’s prison system, and more than 1,800 are currently positive, according to data from the California Department of Corrections.

CNN’s Cheri Mossburg and Jon Passantino contributed to this report.