California will allow schools, summer camps, bars, gyms, camps and professional sports to begin reopening with modifications beginning next Friday.

Mark Ghaly, the state’s chief health official, said the state will release more information on Friday so counties can reopen a wide range of businesses that have been closed since mid-March due to concerns about the spread of the coronavirus. .

The rules on schools and summer day camps will apply statewide. But only counties that have reached certain thresholds in number of cases, tests, and preparedness will be able to reopen the other sectors. The state guide will also include rules on hotels, casinos, museums, zoos and aquariums and the resumption of music, film and television production.

Governor Gavin Newsom has been moving the state through a methodical four-step process for the reopening. Most startups are part of “Phase 3”. Nail salons will not be included in the list, Ghaly said.

Ghaly stressed that it is up to counties to determine if they are ready to reopen based on their ability to handle an expected increase in the number of those that test positive. He said Thursday that coronavirus cases and state hospitalizations remain stable.

But the state is monitoring and preparing for a potential increase in cases due to a broader reopening and massive protests across the state against racial injustice.

