The governor of California, Gavin Newsom, reported that it will end the police training for subdue by the neck detainees, using a technique that blocks the carotid and prevents blood flow to the brain, similar to the one that caused the George Floyd’s death.

Also, the state president detailed that the training of this technique will be completed throughout the state and will seek to support legislation to prohibit its use in all local police departments in California.

In addition, through his social networks, he made a call to create new protocols for police action and the use of force, where he assured that he will not tolerate acts of violence against “peaceful protesters.”

He also criticized the use of police force during the protests over the murder of George Floyd and assured that the protesters “should not be shot with rubber bullets or tear gas.”

Protesters have the right to protest peacefully – not be harassed. Not be shot at by rubber bullets or tear gas. Today I am calling for the creation of a new statewide standard for use of force in protests. Acts of violence against peaceful protestors will not be tolerated. – Gavin Newsom (@GavinNewsom) June 5, 2020

The move announced by Newsom comes after the Minneapolis City Council agreed to suspend the use of the knees for subjugation, as well as strangulation techniques, which has yet to be approved by a judge, according to The Star newspaper.

Emm a similar action, this week the county of San Diego, in California, prohibited the submission of the detainees for carotid block, highlighting that the purpose is to lead the person to lose consciousness.

With information from Notimex