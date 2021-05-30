California attacker kept 25,000 cartridges at home

California attacker kept 25,000 rounds at his home.

Miami World – AP

The man who shot and killed nine of his co-workers at a railroad complex in California had guns and 25,000 cartridges stored in his home before setting it on fire so that the fire would coincide with the massacre he would perpetrate at his workplace against which he was furious. for years.

Investigators found 12 guns, several gasoline cans and what looked like Molotov cocktails in the home of Samuel James Cassidy, 57, in San Jose, the Santa Clara County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement released Friday.

The subject also used a peculiar method to retard the fire in his house while he was away: He put “ammunition in a pot on a stove,” agent Russell Davis told The Associated Press. The liquid in the pot – without the researchers yet knowing what was in it – reached boiling point, igniting an accelerant and possibly gunpowder from nearby cartridges.

The arsenal found in the burning home of Cassidy, 57, is in addition to the three 9mm pistols he brought to the Santa Clara Valley Transportation Authority in San Jose on Wednesday, authorities said. The man also had 32 high-capacity magazines and fired 39 shots.

The guns found at the scene were legally registered to Cassidy, Davis reported, without elaborating on how he obtained them. Davis did not specify the type of weapons officers found in the home or whether Cassidy was in legal possession of them.

Authorities said the home was in disarray, items were piled up to the point where it appeared Cassidy might be an accumulator of things, and she had weapons stored near hallways near doors and elsewhere.

Sgt. Joe Piazza told reporters that Cassidy’s various places where he kept the weapons might have allowed him “access to them in an emergency” perhaps in case the police went to his home.

Cassidy took her own life when sheriff’s deputies rushed into the railroad complex in the heart of Silicon Valley, where she shot dead nine men ages 29 to 63. He had worked at the site for more than 20 years.

The causes of the massacre remain under investigation, authorities said.

Although witnesses and Santa Clara County Sheriff Laurie Smith have said Cassidy apparently shot specifically certain people, the sheriff’s office said Friday that “it is clear that the event was planned and the man was willing to use his firearms. fire to take as many lives as possible ”.

Cassidy’s father, James, told the Mercury News in San Jose that his son suffered from bipolar disorder. He pointed out that this was no excuse for committing the massacre and offered his apologies to the families of the victims.