California and NASA partner to launch satellites to monitor methane emissions

Apr 15 (Reuters) – California and NASA, with the support of billionaire Michael Bloomberg, on Thursday unveiled a $ 100 million project to locate large greenhouse gas emissions from space from individual sources such as power plants and oil refineries.

The partnership between the state, the US space agency, the Planet satellite company and four other institutions will launch its first two satellites in 2023. The technology could help increase pressure on polluting industries – which are already in the crosshairs of environmental activists and investors for their contribution to climate change – to find and plug the leaks.

The initiative is part of the growing use of space technology to locate large sources of methane, a greenhouse gas that is 80 times more potent than carbon dioxide in its first 20 years in the atmosphere. Scientists say that identifying sources of methane is crucial to making the drastic emissions cuts needed to avoid the worst impacts of climate change.

The coalition operates under a nonprofit called Carbon Mapper, funded by philanthropic groups like Bloomberg.

The Carbon Mapper satellites will use technology developed by NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory (JPL) to view and measure emissions at scale from individual facilities for the first time. Other satellite technology has monitored greenhouse gases over wider geographic areas.

The data will be shared publicly, but companies that own and operate broadcast infrastructure will be able to subscribe to access the data earlier, allowing them to quickly fix leaks.

“It will be transformative,” Riley Duren, a researcher at the University of Arizona and CEO of Carbon Mapper, said in an interview. “There is great interest in using this type of technology … to support the leak detection and repair business.”

The satellite effort is an outgrowth of studies JPL conducted for the state of California using methane-tracking aircraft. They identified a small number of methane “super-emitters” in the oil and gas, waste and agricultural industries, which contribute heavily to methane in the atmosphere.

