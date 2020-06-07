Authorities confirmed the murder of a policeman in ambush in California. Three officers were attending the report of a suspicious car when they fell into the ambush in California. Guns and explosives ambushed agents in California.

A Santa Cruz County police officer in California was shot dead and two other officers were injured Saturday after being ambushed with bullets and explosives while chasing a suspect, according to authorities.

Sergeant Damon Gutzwiller died after being shot in Ben Lomond, an area near Santa Cruz, according to county police chief Jim Hart. A second county agent was injured and a third police officer, from the California Highway Patrol, was shot in the hand, Hart said, the AP news agency reported early Sunday morning.

Gutzwiller “was a loved one here at the sheriff’s office,” Hart said.

“Damon came today (Saturday) to do his job, to keep this community safe, and his life was taken without need,” he added.

“Words cannot express the pain we feel for Damon and his family. He was the type of person we all hope to be. Today we lost a hero. We are grateful to have met him and we mourned with his family, ”said Hart, according to the Daily Mail review.

“In 32 years of my career, this is the worst day I’ve ever had,” Hart said after the tragic balance left by the ambush in California.

Gutzwiller had been in the department since 2006, was married and had a small child and another on the way, said the media outlet.

Suspect Steven Carrillo, 38, was shot during detention and was receiving hospital care for non-life-threatening injuries, Hart said. County police and the FBI were investigating the event.

At around 1:30 p.m., authorities received a call about a suspicious van. The caller said he saw weapons and devices to make bombs, Hart said.

When the officers arrived, the truck started and the police followed her. The truck entered an access road to Carrillo’s home, and officers were ambushed with bullets and explosives when they got out of their vehicle.

Gutzwiller was injured and later died in a hospital. Another officer was wounded by shrapnel or shot and was hit by a vehicle when the suspect was fleeing.

Carrillo attempted to steal a vehicle and was injured during his arrest. He was transferred to a hospital for treatment and would be charged with first-degree murder, Hart said.

The event shocked the small community of Ben Lomond, a population of about 6,000 people in the Santa Cruz Mountains.

County police asked the community to remain vigilant and was continuing to investigate whether more people were involved.

California: Governor orders no longer show key to neck

California Gov. Gavin Newsom on Friday ordered the state police training program to stop teaching officers a restraining maneuver that blocks blood flow to the brain.

It is the first measure related to the use of force by the police after two weeks of protests across the United States over the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. Floyd died on Memorial Day in Wars after an agent put his knee around his neck for several minutes while handcuffed and on the ground.