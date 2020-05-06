California, United States

After a battle that even went to court, three Beaches southern California may open again, although with some limitations to continue monitoring the coronavirus, reported Tuesday the state agency for Natural Resources

The tug-of-war between the state government and the cities of Dana Point, Huntington Beach and Seal Beach culminated on Tuesday after plans to reopen in the three cities were approved and include measures to prevent overcrowding and allow for physical distancing.

The Beaches They can be used for walking and exercising, but not for bathing, sunbathing or lying down. The car parks on the coastal sections will remain closed.

Governor Gavin Newsom last week ordered the closure of all Orange County beaches after crowds were reported following the relaxation of the local measures.

The closing order sparked a legal standoff between the cities and the governor, and even the city of Huntington. Beach He filed an emergency lawsuit to be able to reopen last weekend. Judge Nathan Scott declined to see the case.

The city of Newport Beach has yet to reach an agreement with state authorities to reopen its beaches.

Starting next Friday, in California Some retail stores, including clothing and sports goods stores, florists, bookstores and toy stores, may open their doors, as announced on Monday. Newsom.

In his usual daily press conference after the coronavirus outbreak, the governor said Tuesday that the state is working with local jurisdictions that want to reopen before that date since they do not have a large number of infections.

When questioned about the opening made by Yuba and Sutter counties, where since Monday some non-essential businesses have raised their blinds, Newsom considered that “they are making a big mistake”.

“They are putting their public at risk, they are putting our progress at risk,” he said.

In contrast to those promoting the reopening of the economy, Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti warned at a press conference that the city may not yet be able to allow some nonessential businesses to start operating in view of the deaths by the virus keep adding.

“We have more than half of deaths in the state and for that reason it is possible that we take more time”, indicated the mayor on the possibility of a reopening on Friday.

The governor insisted that social and physical distancing will be essential to consolidate the return of the economy and that Californians must adapt to “a new reality.”

“We will not return to normality (..) until we get immunity, until we get a vaccine. We will get there, that is what is coming, that will happen. The question is, what happens in the middle?” .

.