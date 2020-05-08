Miami.- The Colombian duo Cali and Dandee released a fourth album this Thursday, which they have named “Colegio” because it reflects the moment when they understood that their life would be “forever” linked to music and reflects the sounds that made them fall in love. of the urban genre.

“From the beginning we knew what we wanted to reflect with this album, which is the time when we were teenagers and we were at school. We heard a lot of urban and reggaeton music, but there were also other pop influences that marked us, ”the brothers Mauricio and Alejandro Rengifo, who make up the group, told Efe.

From Mauricio (Dandee) ‘s house in Los Angeles (USA), the artists described the album as an “effort to simplify” their art, with “cleaner” songs and without many elements.

“We try to let the music and the lyrics be the protagonists, without so much artifice,” he added.

This is particularly noticeable in “Locura”, the song they premiered this Thursday with their compatriot Sebastián Yatra, their second collaboration between them. The first, “I finally found you”, also had the talent of Juan Magán.

“We had to work together again. We had been trying to achieve it for a long time until it was given to us, ”said Alejandro (Cali).

“Madness” is accompanied by a home video, reflecting a couple’s efforts to maintain their relationship during forced confinement to contain the coronavirus pandemic.

“The song was made for some time, but when we decided to continue with the plans to release it in this situation, we wanted to accompany it with something that would connect with what we are all experiencing,” explained Mauricio, who noted that the ending was designed to leave her fans full of hope.

“Colegio”, the fourth studio album by Cali and Dandee, among its eight songs has six collaborations with Lalo Ebratt, Rauw Alejandro, Mike Bahía, the Colombian band Piso 21 and the Mexican trio Reik.

In addition to two songs “Solamente tú” and “Besos tristes” performed by the two of them alone and that mark the way to the future that they envision for pop music in Spanish.

DEEPER

In addition to being part of Cali and Dandee, Mauricio Rengifo is one of the most successful Latin music producers of the moment.

In the studio he has with Andrés Torres, songs such as “Despacito” and the entire album “Vida” by Luis Fonsi, “La Plata” by Juanes, “Robarte un beso” by Sebastián Yatra, “Sé que te duele” by Alejandro Fernández and many more.

Although he acknowledges that the coronavirus pandemic has placed an unpredictable element, Mauricio thinks that the public will demand “music that moves their emotions”, with more thoughtful lyrics and a touch of nostalgia.

Precisely that is what they considered with the two ballads, for which they use the word “atypical” for the musical universe of Cali and the Dandee, in which their fans are used to their experiments and fusions with dance music.

It is the same nostalgia that led them to make a white cover for the album, in which the only visual elements are two student cards from the brothers’ primary school.

“My mom has been sending us a lot of photos and from there we came up with the idea of ​​putting up school cards. They really are, ”said Alejandro.

For his brother, the funniest thing is that he even has the phone number of the house where they lived in the Colombian city of Cali at that time and, laughing, he remembers that he still knows it “by heart”.

It also inspired them to include in the “Locura” chorus a reference to the song “La locura automatica” by the Spanish rock band La Secta Allstar, one of their favorites when they were just starting out in music.

When they look back, Mauricio and Alejandro Rengifo never cease to be amazed at the “wonderful” journey they have gone through in the decade they have had with Cali and Dandee. Not only professionally, but personally.

Mauricio married and had a daughter, little Elena, who is also the inspiration for the Yatra song with the same name.

His brother has been with his girlfriend for 10 years. Each one goes through the quarantine in the houses, which they have on the same street and meet as a family, at least once a week, because “neither of them” sees anyone else. “

