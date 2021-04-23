Calentando Motores, the Motor podcast of EL MUNDO, Marca Cars and Expansin

THE MOTOR WORLD

Madrid

Updated Wednesday, April 21, 2021 – 21:09

Starts a weekly summary with the most outstanding news from the world of mobility

Warming Up Engines 1

We started a new project to try to bring you the information about the new mobility in the post-Covid era. Roll Heating up motors, the pdcast weekly that brings you the best Motor world news, both of the four wheels and of the motorcycles and everything that helps us to move.

From a powerful American pickup of RAM from more than 700 horsepower to a 100% electric saloon from Audi, the A6 e-tron concept which anticipates the same figure but autonomy with a single charge.

And asking Alicia Sornosa what the experience of going around the world on a motorcycle is like and what are her future projects.

We started and remember that you can also listen to us on Brand Cars and in Expansion.com

According to the criteria of

The Trust ProjectLearn moreSee links of interest Holidays 2021 Cover THE WORLD TODAY

