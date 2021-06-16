Calendar of the Mexican National Team in the Octagonal Final of the Concacaf

After the previous phases of the Concacaf Qualifiers ended, the teams that will participate in the Octagonal Final heading to the Qatar World Cup 2022 and the Mexican National Team already knows the path it will have to travel in search of one of the three direct tickets.

The qualifying rounds begin in September, when on the 2nd the Mexican team receives a visit from Jamaica at the Azteca Stadium. Later, there are two visits for El Tri, the 5 against Costa Rica and the 8 against Panama.

Read also: Mexican National Team: The final octagonal of the Concacaf towards Qatar 2022 was defined

In the month of October, Gerardo “el Tata” Martino’s team will have another three commitments, starting on the 7th by receiving Canada, on the 10th by receiving Honduras and on the 13th by visiting El Salvador.

Here is the Final Round calendar for the Concacaf Qualifiers for the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 ️ Save the dates, the schedule of the Concacaf qualifiers for the Qatar 2022 World Cup #CWCQ pic.twitter.com/rIFXPxBsGS – Concacaf (@Concacaf) June 16, 2021

For the November FIFA Date, the Mexican National Team will have two visits, to the United States and Canada, which have not yet set a date.

The next year begins with activity from the month of January, where Mexico will visit Jamaica on the 27th, will receive Costa Rica on the 30th and will also receive a visit from Panama on February 2.

El Tri will close the Octagonal Final of the Concacaf with two home games and a visit. It will first receive the United States on March 24, visit Honduras on March 27 and receive the visit of El Salvador on March 30, thus ending the qualifiers at the Azteca Stadium.

It should be remembered that Concacaf has three and a half tickets to the Qatar 2022 World Cup, so the fourth place in the classification will have to go to the playoff with the fifth place in Conmebol to look for a pass to the World Cup.

Mexico’s calendar for the Concacaf Octagonal Final

September 2020

Mexico vs Jamaica

Costa Rica vs Mexico

Panama vs Mexico

October 2020

Mexico vs Canada

Mexico vs Honduras

El Salvador vs Mexico

November 2020

United States vs Mexico

Canada vs Mexico

January 2022

Jamaica vs Mexico

Mexico vs Costa Rica

Mexico vs Panama

March 2022

Mexico vs United States

Honduras vs Mexico

Mexico vs El Salvador

Visit our channel Youtube for you to enjoy our content: