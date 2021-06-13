America’s Cup 2021
Calendar of Peru in the Copa América 2021: time and where to watch on TV
Juan Pablo Arévalo June 11, 2021, 01:01 am
Dates, times and channels for the group stage games of Ricardo Gareca’s team.
After breathing again in the Qatar 2022 Qualifiers, Ricardo Gareca’s Peruvian team hopes to take advantage of the competition in the Copa América, make an outstanding performance and consolidate the main team again.
These are the matches of Peru in the Copa América 2021.
Calendar, time and where to watch on TV
Brazil vs. Peru
Thursday June 17
Time: 7:00 pm (Colombia and Peru time. 9:00 pm in Brazil)
TV: Caracol, RCN, Win Sports + and DirecTV. In Peru: América TV and Movistar Deportes.
Colombia vs. Peru
Sunday June 20
Time: 7:00 pm (Colombia and Peru time)
TV: Caracol, RCN, Win Sports + and DirecTV. In Peru: América TV and Movistar Deportes.
Ecuador vs. Peru
Wednesday 23 June
Time: 4:00 pm (Colombia, Peru and Ecuador time)
TV in Peru: América TV, DirecTV and Movistar Deportes.
Peru vs. Venezuela
Sunday June 27
Time: 4:00 pm (Colombia and Peru time. 5:00 pm in Venezuela. 6:00 pm in Brazil)
TV in Peru: América TV, DirecTV and Movistar Deportes.