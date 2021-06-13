America’s Cup 2021



Calendar of Peru in the Copa América 2021: time and where to watch on TV



Juan Pablo Arévalo June 11, 2021, 01:01 am

Dates, times and channels for the group stage games of Ricardo Gareca’s team.

After breathing again in the Qatar 2022 Qualifiers, Ricardo Gareca’s Peruvian team hopes to take advantage of the competition in the Copa América, make an outstanding performance and consolidate the main team again.

These are the matches of Peru in the Copa América 2021.

Calendar, time and where to watch on TV



Brazil vs. Peru

Thursday June 17

Time: 7:00 pm (Colombia and Peru time. 9:00 pm in Brazil)

TV: Caracol, RCN, Win Sports + and DirecTV. In Peru: América TV and Movistar Deportes.

Colombia vs. Peru

Sunday June 20

Time: 7:00 pm (Colombia and Peru time)

TV: Caracol, RCN, Win Sports + and DirecTV. In Peru: América TV and Movistar Deportes.

Ecuador vs. Peru

Wednesday 23 June

Time: 4:00 pm (Colombia, Peru and Ecuador time)

TV in Peru: América TV, DirecTV and Movistar Deportes.

Peru vs. Venezuela

Sunday June 27

Time: 4:00 pm (Colombia and Peru time. 5:00 pm in Venezuela. 6:00 pm in Brazil)

TV in Peru: América TV, DirecTV and Movistar Deportes.