The most atypical season of the Formula 1 will start this July 5 in Austria. The drivers will take the start without knowing the number of races to be held in 2020, so « each point will be crucial« As noted Carlos Sainz. Not only the calendar is unknown, there are only confirmed dates until next September, but also how the performance of the drivers will be after more than seven months without competing.

July 5: Austrian GP (Red Bull Ring)

The start of the 2020 Formula 1 World Championship will take place in Europe, where the first eight Grand Prix will be held. All of them without public. The first two races will be held in Austria. The starting signal will be given at the Red Bull Ring circuit, a circuit favorable to Red Bull where Max Verstapppen, with this car, he won the victory last season. However it was Charles Leclerc with his Ferrari he got pole and Lewis Hamilton with his Mercedes the one that marked the fastest lap of the circuit in 2018.

July 12: Styrian GP (Red Bull Ring)

The second race on the calendar will also take place on the Red Bull Ring circuit. It will be at the so-called Styrian Grand Prix, a grand prize that has not been contested as such before. We will have to see if repeating a circuit leads to similar results, something that will be taken into account when setting new dates.

July 19: Hungarian GP (Budapest)

After passing through Austria, Formula 1 will arrive in Hungary. The Hungaroring circuit, a circuit in which Fernando Alonso got his first victory, will host the third race of the 2020 World Cup. In it Lewis Hamilton won the victory last season, although it was Max Verstappen who took the pole also scoring the lap. fast.

August 2: British GP (Silverstone)

The fourth date set on the calendar is that of the British Grand Prix. The world champion of Oaxaca, Lewis Hamilton, will run at home. He will do so at Silverstone, where he won last season scoring the fastest lap. Interestingly it was his teammate, Valtteri Bottas, the one that started from pole.

August 9: 70th Anniversary GP (Silverstone)

Formula 1 will also repeat in Great Britain, where a week later the 70th anniversary of the Silverstone circuit will be celebrated. So Lewis Hamilton will run twice at home in his fight for his seventh World Cup.

August 16: Spanish GP (Barcelona)

Despite having such a reduced schedule, the 2020 Formula 1 World Cup will be faithful to its appointment with Barcelona. Last year was Lewis Hamilton the one that prevailed in the Spanish Grand Prix despite the fact that his partner, Valtteri Bottas, started from pole. The fast lap marked her Daniel Ricciardo in 2018 with a Red Bull.

August 30: Belgian GP (Spa-Francorchamps)

Formula 1 will travel from Spain to Belgium in late August. The pilots will then meet at the Spa-Francorchamps circuit where Leclerc he asserted his pole last year and claimed victory. The fast lap reaped her Valtteri Bottas in 2018.

September 6: Italian GP (Monza)

The last appointment on the calendar, waiting for new dates to be set, will take place at the legendary Monza circuit. The Italian Grand Prix should be favorable to Ferrari; at least, it was last season where Leclerc took pole and won the race. The fastest lap recorded her Rubens Barrichello in 2004.