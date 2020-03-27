Everything is unknowns, theories, rumors. Optimism gives way to amazement and uprooting in a few minutes in the minds of fans, tennis players and managers, while the global pandemic of coronavirus it continues taking lives and altering the habitual flow of the planet. The tennis calendar is a puzzle that has only changed its morphology in recent times, completely disconcerting those responsible for making it fit. There are already many voices that consider it possible that tennis will not be played again in 2020, but while there is life there is hope, others will think. With both circuits stopped until June 7 and with an eye on the evolution of the coronavirus, the suspension of the Tokyo 2020 Olympics It has opened a space in that complex puzzle that many tournaments already consider occupying.

In response to the official information coming from Wimbledon, in which the reliable possibility that the tournament has to be canceled is pointed out, having a week off in the summer can provide an interesting alternative. In the event that next week the London tournament decided to cancel, he could have the ace in the sleeve of the week that was planned for the Olympic event (from July 26 to August 4), using the previous and subsequent ones. London tournament officials ruled out the option to postpone the event until September as they consider that the usual temperatures and rainfall this month in London make the event unfeasible. But at the end of July there are still many hours of light and the weather is benign in the British capital.

All eyes on Wimbledon now and whether they move into that slot or whether it ends up getting used by one of the big canceled spring events. All this predicated on the tour summaring this summer, which is far from a safe bet

– Christopher Clarey (@christophclarey) March 24, 2020

Those who surely will not be able to do that of that option are the organizers of Roland Garros. His predisposition to unilaterally make the controversial decision to play the tournament in September, has turned against him even more after the postponement of Tokyo 2021. And it is that possibly if Guy Forget and company had established conversations and waited to see how events were unfolding, they could have had a preponderance when establishing the tournament on the dates released by the Games.

Nor should we forget the commitment of the tournament Rome for finding a place in the calendar to play the event, although playing this week seems complicated since it would mean having a contact with clay, then playing the tour on the American hard surface and then returning to Roland Garros, in case everything goes well as planned, or according to the most optimistic forecast. In short, a power struggle is looming between several tournaments without them having anything assured since the advancement of the coronavirus will be what marks the viability of their claims in the short and medium term. The world of tennis is still more threatened than ever.

.