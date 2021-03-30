Caleb Plant will not risk Canelo: he will wait for him without boxing

Canelo Álvarez is very clear about his future. He wants to be the only super middleweight champion and that makes the roadmap clear. With the fight against Billy Joe Saunders, WBO champion, already closed for May 8, his idea is that the IBF champion, Caleb Plant, will face him in September. There is no contract yet, of course, but no one doubts that if the Mexican wins, it will happen. Therefore, the one who is going to be his opponent has already planned his future.

Plant comes from boxing in January. Looking at Canelo’s roadmap, he might think about making a fight sooner, but he doesn’t want any risks. “At the level I’m at, I fight twice a year. January and September would be twice. I am looking forward to September and to show that I am the best“He pointed out in an interview in Fight Tape. Without a doubt, continuity is not something that worries the Canadian. In 2018 and 2020 he only stepped into the ring once and the last time he fought three fights in a year was 2016. Being unemployed for almost 8 months is not a problem.

Obviously, what Plant has looked at is the portfolio. He knows that against Canelo he will have the biggest payday of his career and he does not want to risk it. It ensures yes or yes to be in that lawsuit. On the other hand, by not being in the fray, it will generate less, that is, you may prefer to charge something less, but ensure the fight. The name that rang out loudly was David Benavidez. The former WBC champion (lost the title on the scale) would be a tough opponent with clear chances of winning. Thus, Plant has been clear: zero risk and waiting for Canelo in the gym. You don’t want your big opportunity to slip away.