Caleb Plant points out that Canelo has nothing to surprise him

IBF 168 Pound Champion Caleb Plant, is still on the warpath against the Mexican, Saúl “Canelo” Álvarez, the American stated that the Azteca he has no weapons that could surprise him, all this, pending confirmation of their fight for September.

According to the words of Caleb Plant in an interview for the famous magazine The Ring, the Mexican, Saul Alvarez, he has no skills that can surprise him in a fight between the two.

I’ve said it before, see (Alvarez) it wasn’t like he was learning a lot of new things. He did things that I already knew he did. That fight did not change my mind in any way. I’m not giving up on my fight plan. I know that when we fight, I will be the one to raise my hand. “

Likewise, he explained what his qualities are above the ring, they make it a favorite to beat Canelo.

“I have a great defense. CompuBox stats say I am beaten less than anyone else in the division. Many of these guys already enter these fights intimidated (by Canelo). That is not me. Before these guys get in the ring, they’ve already lost, “said the Nashville native.

