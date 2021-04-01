Caleb Plant, Joshua, Lomachenko, Valdez, Verdejo and others

The International Boxing Federation has ordered fights that in the immediate term could mean a problem for the heavyweight and super middleweight agenda. In the former it would have a special impact on the two fights scheduled for Anthony Joshua and Tyson Fury, while at 168 pounds it would impact the possible September fight between Saúl ‘Canelo’ Alvarez ‘and Caleb Plant.

This Saturday, meanwhile, they face in Dubai, the WBO super featherweight champion Jamel Herring against the Irish Carl Frampton. This fight is especially important for the future of Oscar Valdez.

Vasiliy Lomachenko already has his next fight confirmed. It will be against the Japanese Masayoshi Nakatani at the end of June or the beginning of June, in a fight with special significance for Teofimo Lopez and Félix Verdejo. I comment and develop these issues in the video.