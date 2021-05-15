Caleb Plant: “I saw mistakes and also weak points in ‘Canelo’ that I can capitalize on”

Reigning IBF Super Middleweight Title Champion Caleb Plant, who could be Saúl ‘El Canelo’ Álvarez’s next rival, who last Saturday unified the WBO, WBA and WBC super middleweight titles, said he observed several gaps and points weak in the Mexican boxing, which he could take advantage of if the confrontation between the two is confirmed.

“I have seen things (in Canelo) that I feel I can take advantage of and some mistakes or some weak points that I feel I can capitalize on.Plant said in a note with The PBC Podcast, adding: “When the fight is signed, I will be able to show it to you in person.”

Reigning IBF Super Middleweight Title Champion Caleb Plant. Photo: Ethan Miller / Getty Images

«Canelo is a good fighter, but at the end of the day, I feel like I’m a better fighter, I feel like I have more attributes. I know she has a lot of experience, but sometimes she can be overrated “, considered the American boxer.

Plant is 21-0 undefeated and won the belt against José Uzcategui in January 2019. He has already successfully defended it 3 times against Mike Lee, Vincent Feigenbutz and Truax.