Caleb Plant, Canelo’s last obstacle to becoming a true legend

After sitting in his corner to Billy Joe Saunders in the ninth round, Saúl ‘Canelo’ Álvarez It already has three world belts from three of the bodies that govern boxing worldwide, WBC, WBA and WBO super middleweight, and only the one of the IBF to do the poker of titles of the supermedia, the one that is in possession of the North American Caleb Plant.

It is the title that the boxer of Guadalajara to become the undisputed champion of the division and finish convincing some of the critical voices that always surround him. The own ‘Canelo’, from the center of the ring, sweaty, after surpassing Saunders already expressed his desire to fight as soon as possible and to measure himself to Plant. “My future? Eddy (Reinoso) he is the best coach. If he tells me do this I will do it. Yes, my intention is to go for Plant and unify ”.

A few words that he pronounced right next to the promoter Eddie hearn, who picked up the glove instantly. “Canelo is going to fight whoever it is. He told me he was going to fight Caleb Plant and it’s the fight that has to happen. The fight for the undisputed super middleweight title ”. There is even talk of the date, next September, and the stage, the stadium of Las vegas raiders of the NFL, the Allegiant stadium, with a capacity of 65,000 people.

Plant is a great boxer, younger (28 years) than Canelo (30). Natural of Nashville and a Las Vegas resident, Caleb began boxing at the age of eight and has made up to three defenses of the super middleweight title. International Boxing Federation (IBF) that he conquered on January 13, 2019 against the Venezuelan Jose Uzcategui. Subsequently, and within a period of two years, ‘Sweethands’ has successfully defended his title against Mike lee, Vicent Feigenbutz and Calen Truax, the latter dated the past 30 from January.

Caleb, like Saunders before facing Álvarez, does not know defeat – he has 21 victories, 12 of them prematurely – and has a greater reach, given his 185 centimeters tall by Canelo’s 173; Some weapons that this past madrigada did not make a dent in the Mexican boxer who, as is usual for him, goes to work piecemeal in the gym to arrive in the best of ways to his next appointment in the ring, since like himself They point out, this is part of the secret of their sporting successes.

For his part, Plant, after retaining his belt against Truax on January 30, when asked if the next opponent would be Canelo, he replied: “It is my goal, I want to become the first undisputed champion of super middleweight Of all time and no matter who it is, I’ll tear it down I’m the best super middleweight in the world. “