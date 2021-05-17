Caleb Plant agrees to unify with Canelo Álvarez

TO Saúl «Canelo» Álvarez he just lacks the IBF title to fully unify super middleweight.

The Mexican fighter knows that to achieve this achievement he has to face the American Caleb Plant, who is part of Al Haymon’s team, while Alvarez remains a free agent.

Asked about a possible match with Canelo, Plant stated: This has been a long time coming. It is what we want. That’s what he wants, that’s what I want. So I have a great team behind me, they have done a perfect job with me so far. I became a world champion in 17 fights and I feel like I am one of the biggest stars in boxing.

I mean, my last fight had 2 million viewers. He wants to be the undisputed champion, I want to be undisputed. There is only one way to do it.