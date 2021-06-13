Caldwell takes victory in Scandinavia

The Northern Irish Jonathan Caldwell, with a total of 271 strokes (-17), thanks to a fourth card with 64 (eight under par), he took the Mixed Scandinavian Tournament, of the European Golf Circuit, which was played at the Vallda club in Gothenburg (Sweden), and which saw players from the male and female circuits in contention, in an agonizing final with the Spanish Adrián Otaegui, who made his only ‘bogey’ of the day just as he kicked for the final win and finished second on one impact, after a final 67.

The last part of the ‘equality’ tournament was a whole ‘heads up’ between Otaegui and Jonathan Caldwell, who had started the day one and three strokes, respectively, of the then co-leading quartet: the Swedish Caroline Hedwall, The English Alice hewson, the Welsh Rhys Enoch and the australian Jason scrivener.

But soon it was seen that the title was going to be in the hands of Caldwell and of Otaegui, authors of four and three ‘birdies’, respectively, in the first nine holes; while the then co-leaders added ‘punctures’.

Caldwell, 37 years old and so far without triumphs on the big European circuit, as his two triumphs as a professional came in Challengers, and Otaegui, 28 years old and with three victories on the European Tour, were marked from a distance, as the Northern Irishman was two holes ahead played. But they answered each other in ‘birdies’. Thus the decisive final stretch was reached.

The Northern Irish Caldwell closed his route with a ‘birdie’, thanks to an excellent second shot, which equaled the -17 achieved a few minutes before by Otaegui In the 16th, then, it was enough for him to achieve a ‘birdie’ in one of his two final holes to win the tournament, and as a lesser evil, if he did not get it and not ‘puncture’, go to the tiebreaker.

Otaegui he saved the 17th hole with par, and had a very good start on the 18th. In the second, the ball stayed about six meters from the flag; he had two putts to force the tiebreaker, as a lesser evil. With his third stroke he touched the hole, in what would have been the ‘birdie’ of the win, but the ball went just under a meter from the flag. It looked like an easy putt and Caldwell He was already rehearsing for the tiebreaker, but the San Sebastian’s nerves betrayed him and he missed the coup. He made his first ‘bogey’ of the day, the one that left him second and without a triumph that seemed in his bag just half an hour before.

The third place went to a meritorious Alice hewson, the first of the representatives of the Women’s European Tour (LET) and who fought for the final victory. The first of the two tournaments of the year that brings together, under the same conditions, the two circuits, the male and the female, ended above all with the success of seeing how the mixed tournaments can be alternated.

Of the Spanish representation, after Otaegui, the best were Pep Angles (280), Nuria Iturrioz (281), Sebastian Garcia Rodriguez (283), Maria Hernandez (285) and Carlos Pigem (288). Argentina Magdalena Simmermacher signed 287.