The waste and excesses in the governments of Felipe Calderón and Enrique Peña Nieto continue to come to light.

This Tuesday, the portal However, revealed that Both governments paid millions of pesos in dozens of courses and workshops that were not related to government activities. All charged to the treasury.

According to the information released by Compranet and the Transparency Obligations Portal (POT), these are sessions with a cost that goes from 45,000 pesos to 5,900,000 pesos in which officials received courses of human development, leadership, executive image, stress management, emotional intelligence in the workplace and family.

The information portal collected a sample of 45 courses paid for by the Federal Electricity Commission (CFE), the Ministry of Social Development (Sedesol), the Ministry of the Economy (SE), ProMéxico, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (SRE), the Presidency and the Secretary of the Treasury (SHCP).

.

In those 45 workshops, 19,234,639 pesos were spent; most of them, by Direct Award.

One of the most recurring courses is « fast reading », which gained popularity between 2009 and 2011, to be able to read a thousand words per minute. The same is true for coaching techniques, which in theory seek to transform people in the search for improvement.

This course would also include courses in emotional intelligence, decision making, stress management, leadership, management and control of emotions.

The institutions in charge of teaching these courses are headed by Prode S.A. de C.V. with five contracts. She gave workshops to the Ministry of Finance in 2014 and 2015, when it was headed by Luis Videgaray. The company offers consulting services in Human Resources.

They are followed by the National Autonomous University of Mexico (UNAM) with three contracts for workshops to the SRE and the SHCP in 2010 and 2015, respectively; Sigse S.A. de C.V. with two rapid reading courses at the SRE; La Salle University with two courses on « citizen language » and « skills development » at the Treasury in 2010 and 2019; and Vidac S.A. de C.V. who gave courses on « speed reading and memory development » and « speed reading and comprehension » to these two secretariats in 2010 and 2013.

Luis Videgaray was Secretary of the Treasury and of Foreign Relations during the administration of Enrique Peña Nieto. (Photo: file)

The most expensive was assigned to Promotora y Organizadora de Eventos y Servicios S.A. from C.V. for international business training for employees of ProMéxico, extinct office. 5,900,000 pesos were paid in 2009.

Promoter and Organizer of Events and Services is a company that performs events, catering, production, designs, printing and coverage.

This is followed by the « Communication, personal effectiveness, productivity » workshop that the Ministry of the Economy paid to Eduexperts S. de R.L. de C.V. 2,227,200 pesos in 2012. The company has as its business line the “development of tailored courses in e-learning”, that is, online classes.

Other courses and workshops that exceed the cost of a million pesos are « Working and living in balance » (1,252,800); « Leadership certification » (1,140,000) and « Human development » (1,000,000).

MORE ON THIS THEME:

Santiago Nieto’s harsh warning to Peña Nieto and Videgaray: “The investigation will come”

X-ray of a six-year term: where are the most controversial characters during the Peña Nieto administration

The dark presidential term of Peña Nieto: 117 complaints for diversion of resources and other irregularities have already been added

The fall of Emilio Lozoya and its ripple effect: who could the former Pemex director imply

The loose ends of Felipe Calderón: García Luna and “Fast and Furious” surround the former president