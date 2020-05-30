Google just released an augmented reality tool so we can better control social distance. With a good part of the peninsula between phases 1 and 2, respecting the two meters of interpersonal distance is the most recommended recommendation right now, although it is not always easy to know exactly if we are respecting it or not.

Thanks to the Google tool we can control these two meters of security without installing anything on our phone. We are going to tell you how this tool works and how you can use it on your mobile phone.

Sodar: Google’s solution to calculate distances of two meters

Sodar – use WebXR to help visualize social distancing guidelines in your environment. Using Sodar on supported mobile devices, create an augmented reality two meter radius ring around you. #hacktohelp https://t.co/Bu78QrEN9f pic.twitter.com/kufatNFDQk – Experiments with Google (@ExpWithGoogle) May 28, 2020

Since its ‘Experiments with Google’ division, the company has launched Sodar. It is a tool based on WebXR, an API that allows browsers to use augmented and virtual reality functions. Thus, it is not necessary to install any application on the mobile, since it is enough to access the web page to calculate the distance.

Sodar directly calculate a distance of two meters, which is established as the current interpersonal safety distance to minimize the risk of contagion, especially now that small meetings are already allowed and restaurants, bars and shops are open.

To use Sodar you have to open its website at an Android phone and through Google Chromeotherwise it will not work. When opening Sodar, we are explained that we will use augmented reality guides to visualize the social distance over the phone. As in any distance calculation tool, we will have to indicate where the floor is so you can perform the measurement well.

