Calcio Saturday with a condensed day

04/03/2021 at 6:30 AM CEST

Arnau montserrat

In Italy they missed the Italian league so much that they decided to square all matchday 29 in a single day. Nobody will have to wait for Sunday or Monday to enjoy their team in Serie A. A Saturday that can be key thinking about the ‘Scudetto’. Milan, second to six points behind Inter, will be in charge of paving the way when they host Sampdoria at 12:30.

Those of Pioli, who they have one more game than the ‘neroazzurri’, they have the perfect opportunity to tighten the fight for the Italian league, placing themselves, even for a few hours, just three points behind the team trained by Conte.

For its part, Inter will close the day in Bologna. At 8:45 p.m., and with the ‘rossonero’ result already in their possession, they will seek the ninth consecutive victory in Serie A. A winning streak that is laying the foundations for the final triumph in the ‘Scudetto’. Dangerous rival who went into the break in good shape with two wins.

Derby della Mole

Between the matches of the Milan teams, the Turin Derby. Cristiano Ronaldo’s Juventus will visit a Torino who is playing his neck in the red zone of the table. Juve, ten points behind the lead, are under pressure from Atalanta and Napoli in the fight for the Champions League Zone.