Calaxy raises $ 7.5 million to develop an app for fans

Calaxy and its creators got some good news this morning, as it was announced that the team has raised $ 7.5 million in funding through investments and grants. Calaxy is also known as the “Creator’s Galaxy” and is a new social media app designed by creators and for creators.

The app aims to provide creators a more direct line to fans to provide unique experiences using blockchain technology. According to the Calaxy website:

“Our eyes are on a decentralized future where Creators will be able to foster, empower and incentivize their communities through custom Creator tokens, while simultaneously reaping the benefits of the first fully integrated Creator Economy.”

In a nutshell, Calaxy’s goal is to bring fans and creators closer together by introducing a number of digital features including video calls, voice text messages, master classes, and fan club memberships.

The platform provides the ability to schedule a short video chat with your favorite athlete or take an individual master class from a celebrity chef. All functions are integrated into the app.

What makes Calaxy unique is the use of fan tokens. Calaxy Creator tokens offer artists a new way to interact with followers, while Calaxy collectibles allow them to mint and sell non-fungible tokens (NFTs).

The creators only need to create a token, then fans can purchase it to unlock additional benefits and experiences. The tokens will allow fans to vote on things like which song a band will sing first at their next concert or what color of shoes their favorite player will wear at their next game.

Calaxy has a lot of big names involved

Great personalities approached to invest in Calaxy, including Genesis Block Ventures, Animoca Brands and RedBeard Ventures. Behind the scenes, Calaxy also has a full roster of notable figures.

The company recently announced that Dapper Labs founder and CEO Roham Gharegozlou had been appointed strategic advisor. Adrian Lai, CEO of Liquefy and Rahul Kathari of Bluesky are other important pieces of the team.

Calaxy is also working to make the big names really count on the creator list. So far, Calaxy has taken on a number of high-profile names from sport, art, entertainment, and even social media to become creators.

Among them are Ezekiel Elliot of the Dallas Cowboys, Matt James of The Bachelor, reigning “World’s Sexiest Woman” Teyana Taylor, and NBA coach Luke Walton.

Calaxy has also brought in social media personalities Eric Struk, Chozus, and Chaz Smith as creators of the app. Spencer Dinwiddie also joins the mix not only as a creator based on his NBA career, He also serves as the CEO of Calaxy.

Calaxy COO and Co-Founder Solo Ceesay spoke about the project and the celebrities involved:

“Social media should try to create connections and bring creators and fans closer together. We are honored to have received the support of investors of such high caliber who will help us in our vision to build a more meaningful and consolidated social media platform. “

