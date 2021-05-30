Calathes will be available to play the Euroleague final

05/30/2021 at 7:49 PM CEST

Barça’s point guard, Nick Calathes, will be in the grand final with Barça. The Barça player, after the doubts that he generated with his injury on Friday in the semifinal match, He has finally dressed in short and performed the warm-up exercises with his companions, prior to the start of the grand final.

Calathes injured his right ankle three minutes from the end and had to be helped to get off the track, what seemed like a major injury. The next day, the coach, Saras Jasikevicius ruled out that there was a major injury, but did not advance if he would be in the game.

Fortunately, for the Catalans fans, it seems that it will be available for Jasikevicius, although we do not know the real status of the player, so he could manage his minutes throughout the game.

The presence of Calathes is essential if Barça wants to add its third Euroleague. Without his contest, the entire weight of the match would have fallen on the young Leandro Bolmaro, with the help of Adam Hanga.

We will see the quality minutes that the Greek base can give, who is surely making an effort to help Barça win the precious European trophy.