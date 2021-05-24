Calasancio get the victory against Villegas (2-0)

05/24/2021 at 10:08 CEST

The Villegas failed to bend the Calasancio, who won 2-0 during the duel held this Sunday in The star. The Calasancio wanted to improve his situation in the tournament after losing the last match against the Berceo by a score of 4-1. For his part, Villegas he won at his stadium 2-1 his last match in the competition against the Alberite. After the game, the Logroño team is eighth at the end of the duel, while the Villegas is tenth.

The first part of the duel started in an unbeatable way for him Calasancio, which premiered the light with a goal from Blackberry in minute 33, concluding the first half with a 1-0 score.

After the break, in the second half came the goal for the Logroño team, which increased its scoring account with respect to its rival with a goal of Lush just before the final whistle, specifically in 85, ending the match with a final score of 2-0.

In the chapter on changes, the players of the Calasancio who entered the game were Ba Y Rodrigo replacing Medrano Y Kanga, while changes in the Villegas They were Medina, I counted Y Gubians, who entered to replace saw, Taye Y Hamza.

The referee warned with a yellow card to Medrano by the Calasancio already Iñigo Ortega by the team from Logroño.

At the moment, the Calasancio is left with 23 points and the Villegas with five points.

On the following day the team of Ricardo Huerta will face against CD Comillas, Meanwhile he Villegas Alberto Tricio will be measured against him Pradejon.

Data sheetCalasancio:Perez, Londoño, Medrano (Ba, min.53), Mora, Fidel, Alberto Ausejo, Kanga (Rodrigo, min.65), Sacristan, Lozano, Saez and NietoVillegas:Neagu, Perez, Unai Terroba, Jorge Espinosa, Iñigo Ortega, Sierra (Medina, min.46), Issman, Urdiales, Taye (Conté, min.54), Hamza (Gubianes, min.78) and BañosStadium:The starGoals:Mora (1-0, min. 33) and Lozano (2-0, min. 85)