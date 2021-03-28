Calamonte and Llerenense tie one at the Municipal de Calamonte

03/28/2021 at 6:12 PM CEST

The Calamonte and the Fill They began the Second Phase of the Third Division drawing one in the opening match played this Sunday in the Municipal of Calamonte. With this result obtained at the end of the match, the teams remain tied at one point in first and second position respectively.

The match started in an excellent way for the local team, who took the opportunity to open the scoring with a goal from eleven meters from Vine in the 34th minute. After this, the first half ended with a score of 1-0.

After the break came the goal for the Llerena team, who equalized the match with a goal from Noni in minute 65, concluding the duel with a final score of 1-1.

At the moment, the Calamonte and the Fill they are tied at one point in the Second Phase of the Third Division.

On the second day the Calamonte will play against him Trujillo at home and the Fill will play his match against AD Lobon at home.

Data sheetCalamonte:Fuentes, Juanan, Parra, Gajardo, Troiteiro, Kike Roldán, José Luis, Isaac, Rubio, Pildo and EnriqueLlerenense:Christian, Noni, Carlos Toy, Juanmi Buiza, Fortes, Manuel, Ivan, Kaká, David Camps, De Giovanni and CalvoStadium:Municipal of CalamonteGoals:Parra (1-0, min. 34) and Noni (1-1, min. 65)