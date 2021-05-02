Calamocha adds three points to his locker against Illueca (1-2)

05/02/2021 at 11:17 PM CEST

The Calamocha won the Illueca 1-2 during the duel held this Sunday in the Papa Luna. The Illueca came with the desire to return to the path of victory after losing the last game against the Borja by a score of 3-1. Regarding the visiting team, the Calamocha he was defeated 0-2 in the last game he played against the Deportivo Aragon. After the scoreboard, the Illuecan team is fourth, while the Calamocha he is sixth after the end of the match.

The match got off to a good start for the visiting team, who took advantage of the play to open the scoring with a goal Sip just a few minutes after the opening whistle, at minute 5. He tied the Illueca with an own goal from Scrum at 23 minutes, concluding the first part with the result of 1-1.

In the second half came the goal for him Calamocha, who managed to get ahead in the light thanks to the success of Manu Rubi in minute 77, concluding regulation time with the score of 1-2.

The referee sanctioned five players with a yellow card, two for the locals and three for the visitors. On the part of the locals the card went to Morales Y Chinese and by visitors to Juan Motero, Villanueva Y The Fu.

With this result, the Illueca he gets 40 points and the Calamocha get 35 points after winning the match.

On the following day the team of Rosemary will face against Barbastro, Meanwhile he Calamocha from Sergio Lagunas will be measured against Binéfar.

Data sheetIllueca:Montaner, Kun, Karol Losin, Morales, Pinto, Víctor Merino, Gorry, Chino, Alex Gracia, Asier and José LuisCalamocha:Villanueva, Lafu, Mele, Dani Sancho, Juan Motero, Mariano Ayneto, Manu Rubi, Pablo Gea, Sorbe, Duran and RuteStadium:Papa LunaGoals:Sorbe (0-1, min. 5), Mele (1-1, min. 23) and Manu Rubi (1-2, min. 77)