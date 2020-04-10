Freelance developer Inmaterial Studio has announced that their first job, Freakout: Calamity TV Show, is about to be released in the hybrid console eShop, with the help of the publisher JanduSoft. It’s about a aerial view twin stick shooter with some inspiration from great classics such as Super Smash TV, from the era of Super Nintendo, among others, based on a futuristic reality with dystopian overtones in which television realities take on a new dimension.

Freakout: Calamity TV Show is an intense Top-Down-Dual-Stick-Shooter inspired by old-school arcade games and the latest roguelike-style shooters. In a disturbed dystopia full of mutants and killing machines, you are the star of a reality show that can be too real at times, since the biggest penalty in it is death. Make your way through the deadly enemy waves, join the revolution and try to end the evil Fizzy Corporation, responsible for the chaos that exists in this world full of dangers.

Main game features:

– Moments of fast and intense action that will leave you speechless!

– Challenge your skills from beginner level of difficulty to continuous enemy overdose!

– Headless foot-to-head dialogues and disturbing characters with a soundtrack that will get right into your head

– Cooperative multiplayer up to two players with 19 levels with a varied gameplay spread over 5 chapters with their respective final bosses

– Beautiful 3D graphics to show the 13 sexiest enemy types!

– Customize your gear with various weapons and various modifiers for your character!